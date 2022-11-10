Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLB. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 227.1% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 7,989,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,673.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,733 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

