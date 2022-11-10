TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 75,000 Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Gogoro Trading Up 3.9 %

GGROW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,721. Gogoro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59.

Gogoro Profile

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

