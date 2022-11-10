Tenset (10SET) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $196.11 million and $125,816.70 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00006056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00567086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,261.41 or 0.29528041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,019,023 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.