TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.16 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $250.85 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00087421 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00069446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012865 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024793 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005663 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000277 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,575,274 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
