Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

LLAP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of LLAP opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Insider Activity

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,085 shares of company stock worth $591,328.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

