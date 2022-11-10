TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TESS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TESSCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.