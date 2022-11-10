TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TESS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
