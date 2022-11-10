Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.46 billion.
TEVA stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
