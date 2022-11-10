Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 17,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 94,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.
