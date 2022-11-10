Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Up 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.18). Approximately 622,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 230,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £306.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.10.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.