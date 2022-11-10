THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in October

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of THCBF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile
