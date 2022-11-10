THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in October

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of THCBF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

