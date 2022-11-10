The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.1% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 280,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,371. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

