The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 2.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BODY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODY traded up 0.04 on Thursday, hitting 0.90. 12,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Beachbody has a 52-week low of 0.83 and a 52-week high of 4.90.

Beachbody Company Profile

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 179.14 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 54.64% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beachbody will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

