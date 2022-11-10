The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $8.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.55. 385,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

