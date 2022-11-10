The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of CG traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

