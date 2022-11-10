The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.55

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 1914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,995 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

