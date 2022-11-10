The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 614.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $167,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,997. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

