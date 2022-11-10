The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:GDV opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
