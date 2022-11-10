The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

