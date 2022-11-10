The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the October 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,714,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,501,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 190,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

