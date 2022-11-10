The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $9.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $171,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,952,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.