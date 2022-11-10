The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Sells 8,600 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,278. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

