The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

