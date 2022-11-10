Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.16 million.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Thermon Group stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thermon Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

