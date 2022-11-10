TheStreet Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to “B-“

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

