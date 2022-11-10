Thomas Aj Frank Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 791,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

