Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $92.67 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $92.67 million and approximately $350,613.78 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.5272206 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $150,314.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

