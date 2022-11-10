Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the October 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 200.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at $410,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 510,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

