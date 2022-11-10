Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,439,111 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 14.76% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $633,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

IWY traded up $5.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.15. 15,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,424. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

