Tiaa Fsb Buys 328,437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 2.58% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $228,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

