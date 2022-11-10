Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622,775 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,391,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.68. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,564. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

