Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $91,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,655. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

