Tiaa Fsb Purchases 2,643,412 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 33.01% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $447,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,034,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,014. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

