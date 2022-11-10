Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,912 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. 1,162,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264,156. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.