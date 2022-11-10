Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,348 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $148,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.25. 7,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.85.

