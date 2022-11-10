Tiaa Fsb Sells 26,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,358 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,690 shares of company stock worth $43,769,941. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

