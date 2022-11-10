Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tilly’s worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 675,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $271.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. 26.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

