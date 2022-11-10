Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy Sells 350,000 Shares

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

