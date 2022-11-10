Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

