Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 3,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,720. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $35.56.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
