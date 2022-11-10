Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 3.9 %

TYG stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

