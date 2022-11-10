Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of TPZ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 14,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99.

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,013.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

