TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

