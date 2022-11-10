TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 386 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.26. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

