TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 523 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

