TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 53.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,107,000 after buying an additional 839,526 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

