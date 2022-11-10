TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.
Insider Activity at Omnicom Group
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
