TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 480,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Saia Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Saia

SAIA stock opened at $214.64 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.61.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

