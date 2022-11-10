TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

