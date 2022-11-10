TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 125,094 shares of company stock worth $21,662,776 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

