TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,659 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

