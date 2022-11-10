TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 793 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

