Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.68 billion-$260.68 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

