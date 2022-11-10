Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.68 billion-$260.68 billion.
Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74.
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
